O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

