O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,795,000.

VOO stock opened at $490.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.55 and its 200-day moving average is $536.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

