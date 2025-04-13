O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.09.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.