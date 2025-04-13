Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 75,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $392.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $960.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $884.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

