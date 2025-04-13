Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 5,465 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.