Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

