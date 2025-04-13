Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $156.84 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

