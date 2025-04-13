Optimize Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 654 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.14.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $465.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
