Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

DIV opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.57. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIV. Desjardins set a C$3.75 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.62.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

Featured Stories

