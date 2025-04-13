Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 16.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shot up 16.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
In other news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 over the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
