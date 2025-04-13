Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.98. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Surge Components Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

