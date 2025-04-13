Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.41 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.21). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.24), with a volume of 372,340 shares.

Marlowe Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Marlowe

Marlowe is a leader in business-critical services and software which assure regulatory compliance. The company was formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide regulated safety and compliance services and software. It is focused on compliance software, eLearning, health & safety, employment law & HR compliance, fire safety & security, water & air hygiene and occupational health services – all of which are vital to the wellbeing of its customers operations and are invariably governed by regulation.

