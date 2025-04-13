Independent Franchise Partners LLP Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 5.2% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $692,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.21.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

