Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $353.62 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

