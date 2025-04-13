Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,296 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $2,277,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 464.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 396,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,614,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

Amphenol stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

