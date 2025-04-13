Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

