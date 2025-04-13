Toy Stocks To Follow Now – April 12th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Dollar General are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks is a colloquial term for stocks that are treated more like speculative playthings than stable investments. They tend to be highly volatile, with price movements driven more by hype and investor sentiment than by solid underlying fundamentals, making them appealing to traders looking for quick gains rather than long-term value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $963.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,486. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $702.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $982.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $949.47. The company has a market capitalization of $427.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. 25,491,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,636,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.77. 10,452,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,072. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $171.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $68.26. 8,827,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

DLTR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,215,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,164. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,895. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $220.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

NYSE DG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Further Reading