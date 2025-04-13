Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

