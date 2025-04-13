Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,786 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

BMY stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.