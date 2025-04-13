1,188 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by TME Financial Inc.

TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day moving average of $266.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

