Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

