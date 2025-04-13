Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.64 ($6.91) and traded as low as GBX 479.50 ($6.28). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 481 ($6.30), with a volume of 226,792 shares changing hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £679.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 527.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 536.41.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

