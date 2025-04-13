Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.92. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $503.99 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

