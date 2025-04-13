Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.41 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 238.40 ($3.12). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 250.40 ($3.28), with a volume of 453,160 shares changing hands.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £466.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 197.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.60.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Andrew Zimmermann bought 1,739 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,973.54 ($6,509.87). Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 16,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £49,749.48 ($65,117.12). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,208 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,556. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of the most active venture capital firms in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We believe it is our role to support the visionary entrepreneurs who will invent the future. We fuel their growth with our ‘energy’ in the form of truly patient capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.