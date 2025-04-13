Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $3.91. Atomera shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 280,858 shares.
Atomera Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $127.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative net margin of 13,655.55% and a negative return on equity of 106.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atomera
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.