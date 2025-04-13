Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $3.91. Atomera shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 280,858 shares.

Atomera Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $127.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative net margin of 13,655.55% and a negative return on equity of 106.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atomera Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atomera by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 486,892 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

