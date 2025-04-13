NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,521.54 ($19.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,383.90 ($18.11). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.72), with a volume of 98,157 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,521.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,549.93. The firm has a market cap of £829.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -186.22%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.

Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.