easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and traded as low as $5.90. easyJet shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 9,464 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

