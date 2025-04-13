Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

