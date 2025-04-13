Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

MarketAxess Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $221.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

