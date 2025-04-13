SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $299.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.