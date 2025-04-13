F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

