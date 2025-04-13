Carson Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $350.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

