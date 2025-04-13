SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 570 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

