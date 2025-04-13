iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is Elm Partners Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,941 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $56,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

