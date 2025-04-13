Seeds Investor LLC Has $593,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,567,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after purchasing an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.14. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $230.39 and a one year high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,373.07. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,640,680. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.