The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $353.62 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.29 and a 200-day moving average of $395.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

