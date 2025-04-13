Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 145,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 73,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

