Barr E S & Co. Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $1,789,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

