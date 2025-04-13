Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

