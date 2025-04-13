Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,516,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $989,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.