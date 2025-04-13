BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,006,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after acquiring an additional 297,858 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

