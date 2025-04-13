Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $5.49 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
