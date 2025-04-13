Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $5.49 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

