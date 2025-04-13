Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5684 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 66.3% increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBAXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.