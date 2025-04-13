1,477 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $248.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.97.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

