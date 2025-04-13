3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $461,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 408,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EQT opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.