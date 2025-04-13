O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 243 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

