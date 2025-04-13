SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.25.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.7 %

PWR opened at $269.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

