Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.97 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.14 ($0.05). Totally shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 145,227 shares traded.

Totally Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.97.

Insider Activity at Totally

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 534,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,360 ($27,958.12). Also, insider John McMullan purchased 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($68,062.83). 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

