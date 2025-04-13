KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $28.70. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 123,343 shares traded.
KONE Oyj Trading Up 6.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. On average, research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
KONE Oyj Increases Dividend
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.