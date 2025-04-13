KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $28.70. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 123,343 shares traded.

KONE Oyj Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. On average, research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

About KONE Oyj

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.9388 per share. This is a boost from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. KONE Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

