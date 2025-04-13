Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and traded as high as $35.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Northway Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northway Financial
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.